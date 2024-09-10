US Man Shoots Dead Wife And Step-Children, Months After Domestic Violence Arrest

A family member called 911 after finding the bodies.

A Texas man shot dead his wife and her two children before taking his life, police said. According to the New York Post, the incident occurred months after he was arrested and released on bond for domestic violence charges. On Saturday, September 7, authorities responded to a residence in Amarillo after receiving a 911 call from a relative. Upon arrival, police discovered the bodies of Jose David Olmos, 42, Jessica Rose Olmos, 33, and her two children, Daniel and Jazale Garcia, all with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the evidence suggests that Jose David Olmos shot the three victims before killing himself. Court records showed that Olmos had previously been charged with domestic violence after allegedly striking his wife. As a result, he was issued a protective order, which prohibited him from contacting his wife and children. Additionally, he was required to complete an alcohol education course.

''Jessica had recently returned to the home to reconcile the marriage to try to make it better and the children also lived in the home at the time,'' James Clements with the Amarillo Police Department's homicide unit told the outlet.

He also had previous convictions, including a one-year sentence in 2001 for marijuana possession and a 90-day sentence in 2008 for driving while intoxicated. Additionally, authorities noted that Olmos was not permitted to possess firearms, and the gun used in the incident belonged to his wife.

According to Clements, the children, Daniel and Jazale Garcia, were Jessica's children from a previous relationship and did not have a biological relationship with Jose Olmos.

Jessica was employed as an office manager at the Jess Bara State Farm Agency. Her daughter, a 7th-grade student, was actively involved in wrestling. Meanwhile, the age of her son, Daniel, has not been specified.

The Amarillo Police Department's Homicide Unit is currently investigating the deaths.



