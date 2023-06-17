US Man Lined Up And Shot 3 Sons, Police Say Attack Planned Over Several Months

The boys were aged three, four and seven.

A man from Ohio, United States was charged with murder after he admitted to killing his three sons with a rifle at their home as his daughter ran to the streets screaming that he "was killing everyone", as per a report in the New York Post.

According to a press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Chad Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder after officers discovered him at the site of the triple homicide on Thursday. At his court hearing, prosecution stated that the man lined up his three boys, who were aged three, four, and seven and "executed" them with a rifle in a proper and planned attack. One of the boys also attempted to run into a neighbouring field but his father "hunted" him down, brought him back to the house and then shot him.

The press release further stated that the three boys were found by the police officers outside their home after two people called and alerted the emergency calling service 911 about the attack. A woman yelling that "her babies had been shot" presumably made the first call and a second call was made by a passing driver who reported seeing a girl running down the street shouting that her "father was killing everyone."

Although paramedics performed life-saving measures, the boys were unresponsive and were then declared dead at the scene, the authorities added.

As per the release, the mother of the boys was also shot in the hand. She was sent to University Hospital in Cincinnati for non-life-threatening injuries after being discovered outside the house. The prosecutors added that she was trying to take the gun away from Mr Doerman and was shot during the same. She was sent to a hospital to be treated for her injuries. However, the age and the extent of the daughter's injuries are still unknown.

After the incident, the father was found sitting on a porch outside his residence and admitted to lining the boys up in the yard and firing on them during a subsequent interview with the authorities. He said that he had been planning the killings for several months. However, the motive behind the murder is still unknown.