US Man Attacks Child Safety Worker, Livestreams It On Facebook

An Arizona man has been arrested on charges of attempted murder after he attacked a case worker at the Department of Child Safety and livestreamed the incident on social media. The highly disturbing video shows De'Andre Johnson putting the case worker in a brutal chokehold for almost three minutes.

The assault took place after an hour-long interview about Johnson's daughter in the lobby of Mesa Tower, where the Department of Child Safety maintains offices, The New York Post reported.

First, the 37-year-old fist-bumped the case worker before suddenly attacking him. While the victim was walking away, he grabbed him from behind, lifting him off his feet, the video shows.

In horrifying visuals, the worker struggled to free himself before losing consciousness from the chokehold. Johnson tightened his grip around the person's neck for almost three minutes. Shockingly, nobody in the lobby attempted to rescue the case worker.

The caseworker visited the school of Johnson's nine-year-old daughter and brought her into a room to have a one-on-one conversation with the child, the man said.

While staring into the camera, Johnson repeatedly told the case worker that he became “a dead man” as soon as he took his daughter into the room, without telling him anything.

Johnson said that he was angry at the school for not informing him about his daughter's meeting with the man behind closed doors, adding that "they can't tell me what happened.”

“Now my daughter doesn't want to come back to school. We got issues. You're going to get to know me today,” he is heard saying in the video.

During the attack, Johnson first dropped the worker face-first onto the ground as he remained motionless, while people nearby can be heard requesting him to leave the person. However, Johnson attempted to grab the worker again after seeing that he was still breathing.

Later, he sat in a chair and waited for the police to come. The victim was taken to a hospital and was discharged, while the accused has been charged with felony aggravated assault and attempted murder.