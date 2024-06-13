US Man Dies Aboard Fiji Airways Flight, Airline Says He Experienced 'Medical Condition'

The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive.

A 41-year-old US man died while travelling from Nadi, Fiji to San Francisco on a Fiji Airways flight on Saturday. Fiji Airways flight FJ780 was 90 minutes away from San Francisco International Airport when an unidentified 41-year-old man "encountered a medical condition", according to a statement from Fiji Airways. The cabin crew and a doctor on board tried to save the man, but he did not survive.

According to FlightAware, the Airbus crew announced a medical emergency before successfully landing at San Francisco International Airport at 2:34 p.m.

''Despite the best efforts of our cabin crew and a doctor on board who provided immediate assistance, the passenger unfortunately passed away. Our flight crew promptly declared a medical emergency, and we were given priority for landing by the SFO authorities. Fiji Airways ground operations and the relevant authorities were informed in advance and were prepared to meet the aircraft upon arrival.

The flight landed safely in San Francisco a short while ago. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time,'' the statement further read.

The identity of the passenger and the medical condition he suffered aboard the plane have not been released by the airline.

"Fiji Airways remains committed to the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew, and we are cooperating fully with the authorities as they manage this situation," the airline added.

The airline also offered condolences to the man's family. ''Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time. We commend our cabin crew and the assisting doctor for their swift and professional response to this emergency,'' Fiji Airways said.

Earlier in February, a 63-year-old man onboard a Lufthansa flight from Thailand to Germany died after gushing out "litres of blood" from his mouth and nose.

According to the New York Post, the German man died in front of his wife after getting on the flight to Munich shortly before midnight. He was seen boarding the plane in Bangkok visibly sick, with "cold sweats" and "breathing much too quickly," a passenger on board the same flight recalled.

According to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine, around 1 in 600 flights log a medical emergency, but only about 0.3% of medical emergencies on flights result in a passenger's death.