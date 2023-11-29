US Man, 26, Arrested After Stripping Naked And Running Through Disneyland Ride

'It's a Small World' ride was shut down for about an hour following the incident.

A 26-year-old man in the US was arrested on Sunday after he stripped down naked at Disneyland's 'It's a Small World' ride. According to NBC News, the incident took place in Anaheim, California, during the busy Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 26-year-old suspect was arrested and escorted off the property by local authorities after he removed all his clothes during the ride. He has been accused of indecent exposure, police said.

"Upon officers' arrival, they arrested a 26-year-old man for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance. The man was taken to a hospital as a precaution," police said, as per the outlet.

'It's a Small World' ride was shut down for about an hour following the incident. No guests were harmed physically during the incident and the ride resumed operations at about 3pm (local time), Deadline reported.

Videos and pictures of the incident went viral on social media. One clip showed the man walking through the sets of the ride without a shirt on. Another showed the person sitting and touching the decorations of the ride located within the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.

Disneyland's “It's a small world” apparently had a guest take off his clothes and walk through the attraction. Video Credit from 🎥 @ magic.with.maegra on instagram https://t.co/CNSQLQp0ZEpic.twitter.com/J1fiUIAX95 — Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) November 26, 2023

I AM ON SMALL WORLD AND THERE WAS A STREAKER, I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING pic.twitter.com/AeP7fiuvwI — Ashley Esqueda, Christmas Bauble (@AshleyEsqueda) November 26, 2023

"We noticed he started climbing onto the different parts of the ride, and we noticed that he was undressed," a Disneyland guest told Entertainment Weekly. "He just looked out of it," they said, adding that at least four cast members tried to help him get down from the ride's structure while it was stopped. "He just didn't look like he knew where he was. He looked worried. My friends and I had seen him, and it looked like he was going to jump on us," the guest said.

Also Read | Little Girl Asks KT Rama Rao To Bring Disneyland To Hyderabad. Telangana Minister Says...

According to the guest, the cast members of the amusement park got the man to sit him down for a minute, however, after that, he continued walking in the opposite direction. "Once he got to a different part of the ride, he ended up walking into the water and started drinking the water, and ran off toward the entrance of the ride," the guest added.

A Disneyland Resort representative told Deadline that the man got off the attraction while it was in motion and park operators stopped the ride when they became aware of the situation. The man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance, cops said.