US Journalist Slammed For "Unprofessional" Outfit On First Day As White House Correspondent, She Responds

Natalie Winters, a 23-year-old US journalist and the co-host of Steve Bannon's 'War Room: Battleground' digital media outlet, has been making headlines lately. It all started after the broadcast journalist shared a series of photos showing her outfit on her first day as a White House correspondent. She was seen wearing a black top, a white collared shirt, and a white skirt. She paired her outfit with white socks and sneakers of the same colour. "Officially a white house correspondent," she captioned the post.

Ms Winter's pictures quickly gained traction online, with many accusing her of dressing too casually and lacking professionalism. Some also suggested she dress more "formally" and "appropriately" for such a formal position.

"Could you at least dress more modestly? This isn't high school, it's a professional and highly privileged position to be in," one commenter wrote. "Terrific, but rethink the skirt and sneakers. C'mon, you can't be that dense," said another.

However, Ms Winters was quick to hit back at people for calling out her outfit inappropriate. "Excuse me? A few deranged haters comment that they didn't like my *sweater* and this becomes a story? c, and you didn't even ask for comment," she wrote in a long post on X.

She added that she had broken more stories than "most mainstream reporters". "Last time I checked, at 23 I've broken more stories than most mainstream reporters (that you all tried to censor and actively suppress by smearing as misinformation.) All while graduating from UChicago in three years. The War Room audience is the most powerful in media history - just look at the election results. Or ask Kevin McCarthy. Or Peter Daszak. Or (preemptively pardoned) Anthony Fauci," she added.

Excuse me?



A few deranged haters comment that they didn't like my *sweater* and this becomes a story?



This mean girl energy is unreal, and you didn't even ask for comment.



Last time I checked, at 23 I've broken more stories than most mainstream reporters (that you all tried… https://t.co/EUdhNkdXdd — Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) January 30, 2025

"Sorry your viewership is sinking and your audience has no power. It's very clear that your misinformation attacks FAILED so now you're pivoting by trying to depict me as some dumb, vapid bimbo. Good luck with that. I know the left loves transgenderism, obesity, and ugly people, but you should pick someone else to attack," she wrote in response to a Daily Mail story detailing the controversy.

In another post, the 23-year-old said, "Getting attacked by journalists for being hot? We are so back".

Ms Winters' posts resonated with her supporters. "They hate you because you're everything they'll never be," wrote one user. "The sweater is classic. You are gorgeous. Ignore the haters," said another.