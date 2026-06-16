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Iranian Oil Tankers Resume Shipping After US Deal: Report

Three Iranian oil tankers are currently sailing in the northern Indian Ocean, said Iranian media

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Iranian Oil Tankers Resume Shipping After US Deal: Report
Iran media said the operation to lift the naval blockade has been implemented.

Iranian state television said Tuesday that Iranian oil tankers and other vessels had resumed shipping following a deal with Washington, in what appeared to be an easing of a US naval blockade.

"Three Iranian oil tankers are currently sailing in the northern Indian Ocean, and two others carrying essential goods and livestock feed are en route and sailing towards southern ports," said a state television reporter from a site in the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that "the operation to lift the naval blockade has been implemented", in reference to the US measure in place since April 13.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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