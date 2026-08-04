Escalate, Negotiate Or Exit? Trump's 3 Options As Iran Conflict Drags On

US President Donald Trump has so far avoided escalating the Iran conflict into a larger war that could become difficult for the US to control.

Now, Trump is facing a difficult decision: whether to continue military action against Iran or end the conflict and step back.

The war has so far involved US air strikes, temporary ceasefires and naval blockades by both sides. However, it has not led to a clear victory, with Iran refusing to surrender or return to negotiations.

Trump recently said that Iran had reached out for talks to end the war but later claimed that no discussions were taking place, NBC reported. He also described Iran's ⁠leadership as "unbelievably duplicitous", adding, "Nothing gets through to Iran, unless we want ⁠it to, and nothing will get through, unless a Deal, or Total Surrender, is accomplished."

In the past, US presidents increased military involvement in wars such as Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan because they wanted to avoid looking weak. However, according to CNN, those conflicts became longer and harder to end.

Trump had earlier criticised such conflicts during his 2016 election campaign, saying America should avoid wars that never end.

Now, Trump has three options. He can continue the current strategy of air strikes, temporary ceasefires, and naval blockades, but that may keep the war going without a clear outcome.

Trump also has the option to increase the attacks and target not just Iran's military bases but also key infrastructure such as power plants and bridges. However, this could make the war much bigger, as Iran may retaliate by attacking US allies in the Gulf and damaging key facilities.

The third option is to step back and end the conflict, even if some of its main goals remain unfinished. However, that could be a difficult political decision, as it may make the US appear to have failed.

The US also faces risks if it tries to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a major route for global oil shipments. Iranian missiles and drones could target US ships, while any ground operation could lead to heavy fighting.

Past wars show that conflicts become much harder to control once ground troops enter, as this can also increase the chances of deaths. If American troops start losing their lives, people in the US may begin questioning the government's decision to continue the war.

However, no president wants to be remembered as someone who lost a war.