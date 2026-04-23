Video: Iran Shows Off Its Ballistic Missile At Tehran Rally Amid US Ceasefire

Thousands of Iranians took to the streets of Tehran this week to witness the military parading its arsenal of long-range ballistic missiles, as tensions between the United States and Iran remain high despite a temporary ceasefire extension announced by US President Donald Trump. Footage of the rally, aired by Iranian state television, showed what resembled a Qadr ballistic missile being paraded near the Revolution Square in Tehran.

The footage showed a sea of people cheering and waving Iranian flags as the truck carrying the missile passed through the crowd.

Iran publicly displays 2000 km range ballistic missile in Tehran pic.twitter.com/HnKXAyPis9 — Iran Headlines (@Iran_Headlines) April 23, 2026

The Qadr is an upgraded version of the older Shahab-3A missile and blends liquid and solid propulsion to increase readiness and reach. They can release individual bomblets known as cluster munitions, which Iran used widely when attacking Israel during the war.

Iran's Arsenal

The pro-government display followed Trump's decision to indefinitely extend the current ceasefire between the US and Iran. The US president has repeatedly claimed the Iranian Air Force was "wiped out" and the Navy was "at the bottom of the sea" and they were "begging" for a ceasefire.

However, a new US intelligence assessment showed Tehran has retained thousands of missiles and kamikaze drones despite weeks of intense airstrikes by the US and Israeli forces on its territory. According to a report by Business Insider, Marine Corps Lieutenant General James Adams, director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, has said that Tehran still has "thousands" of missiles and one-way attack drones, posing a continued threat to US bases and its allies in the Middle East.

Adams made the declaration during a testimony before the House Armed Services Committee last week. According to the US official, Tehran managed to retain the munitions "despite degradations to its capabilities from both attrition and expenditure".

The remarks add to last week's CNN investigation, which found that roughly half of Iran's missile launchers are still intact and thousands of one-way attack drones are retained in the arsenal despite the daily pounding by US and Israeli strikes for over five weeks.