Watch: US Intelligence Officials Show Declassified UFO Videos In Congressional Hearing

US military has more than 400 reports of UFOs.

At the first open US House Intelligence hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) in more than 50 years, the Pentagon on Tuesday showed new Unidentified flying object (UFO) videos to Congress. According to NBC Boston, at the hearing, US Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray testified that reports of UAPs are “frequent” and have been on the rise for more than a decade. Mr Bray showed lawmakers previously classified videos of spherical objects flying in the sky.

In one brief and shaky video, a small object appeared to zip past a military pilot. In a separate clip and a similar photo taken at different times, glowing triangles are seen in the night sky.

While presenting the images and videos, Mr Bray said that the video and photo of the glowing triangles remained unresolved for some time, but were eventually identified as unmanned aerial vehicles. However, he also added that the military still does not know what the object in the first video could be. “I do not have an explanation for what this specific object is,” the lawmaker said.

Also Read | In Rare Hearing, Pentagon Reports Rise In UFO Sightings In Past 20 Years

Further, Mr Bray continued to emphasise that many UAP reports have a “limited amount of high-quality data and reporting” which “hampers” the ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature and intent of UAP. He also went on to say that there have been at least 11 “near misses” between US military aircraft and UAP. Mr Bray added that the US military has not tried to communicate with UAP.

Moreover, the US lawmaker informed that the military now has more than 400 reports of UFOs. But he also sought to dispel the notion that the unidentified objects might be “alien” and noted that the military has not uncovered anything “non-terrestrial in origin”.

Also Read | 50-Year-Old "Best Photograph Of A UFO Ever Taken" Goes Viral

It is to mention that Tuesday's hearing follows the publication nearly a year ago of an Office of the Director of National Intelligence report on UFOs that found more than 140 sightings since 2004 remain unexplained. The report concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to claim the sightings were of foreign or extraterrestrial technology, but that in many cases were nevertheless solid objects.

