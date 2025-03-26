US Intel Report Links India To Fentanyl Trafficking Amid Trump's Tariff Threats

The United States has named India, along with China, a "state actor" in enabling direct and indirect supply of precursor chemicals for illicit fentanyl drug production by criminal organisations. The use of fentanyl, among other synthetic opioids, is the most lethal drug trafficked into the United States, and has claimed the lives of more than 52,000 Americans in 12 months ending in October 2024, according to the Annual Threat Assessment (ATA) of the US intelligence community released on Tuesday.

"These groups [transnational criminal organisations or TCOs] are often enabled, both directly and indirectly, by state actors, such as China and India, as sources of precursors and equipment for drug traffickers," the report published by the office of Tulsi Gabbard, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI), said.

"China remains the primary source country for illicit fentanyl precursor chemicals and pill pressing equipment, followed by India," it added.

Notably, it is the first time the US has placed India on the same level as China in connection with the supply of precursor chemicals used by drug cartels to manufacture opioids like fentanyl. Last year's report mentioned India as just one of several countries from where the Mexican groups were sourcing chemicals to a "lesser extent". It had identified China as the primary supplier.

The report comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has made combating opioids a political priority, shaping his foreign policy decisions. Earlier this month, Trump said his administration would not rest until "we have ended the fentanyl epidemic in America once and for all."

On February 1, the American commander-in-chief imposed an additional 10 per cent tariff on China for failing to take sufficient action against fentanyl trafficking. He also levied 25 per cent duties on Canada and Mexico for allegedly lacking adequate border enforcement.

Meanwhile, Trump has threatened to impose reciprocal duties on several countries as part of his "Liberation Day" tariffs set to take effect on April 2. However, India is in talks with America to expedite a free trade deal that could help it avoid some of these taxes.