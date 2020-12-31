US Imposes New Tariffs On French, German Goods Over Airbus-Boeing Dispute

The move was in retaliation to tariffs imposed by EU which it considers unfair. (Representational)

The United States announced Wednesday that it will impose additional tariffs on French and German products as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies for aircraft manufacturers Airbus and Boeing.

The tariffs are on "aircraft manufacturing parts from France and Germany, certain non-sparkling wine from France and Germany, and certain cognac and other grape brandies from France and Germany," according to a statement from the US Trade Representative, which said the move was in retaliation to tariffs imposed by the European Union which it considers unfair.

