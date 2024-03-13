US House Overwhelmingly Passes TikTok Ban Bill

The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law (Representational)

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a bill on Wednesday that would force Tiktok to divest from its Chinese owner or get banned from the United States.

The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of bipartisan unity in politically divided Washington.



