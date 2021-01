This will be the second impeachment against Donald Trump

The Democrat-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead.

Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3:00 pm (2000 GMT) -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)