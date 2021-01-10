US House Democrats To Introduce Impeachment Article Against Trump On Monday

A legislation will be introduced urging the impeachment of US President Donald Trump. (File)

Democrats in the US House of Representatives will introduce legislation on Monday urging the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Representative Ted Lieu said on Saturday.

In a tweet, Lieu, who was an active participant in the December 2019 House impeachment of Trump that ultimately failed in the Senate, said there were now 180 co-sponsors for one new article of impeachment following rioting in the US Capitol on Wednesday by Trump supporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)