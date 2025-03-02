Advertisement

US Has Been A Reliable Ally To UK: Prime Minister Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday said he did not accept that the United States under President Donald Trump was an unreliable ally.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
US Has Been A Reliable Ally To UK: Prime Minister Keir Starmer
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Donald Trump at the White House.
London:

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday said he did not accept that the United States under President Donald Trump was an unreliable ally.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clashed with Trump and cut his Washington visit short.

Asked during a press conference whether the US was now an unreliable ally, Mr Starmer said: "Nobody wanted to see what happened last Friday, but I do not accept that the US is an unreliable ally.

"The US has been a reliable ally to the UK for many, many decades, and continues to be. There are no two countries as closely aligned as our two countries and our defence, our security and intelligence is intertwined in a way no two other countries are."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Keir Starmer, Donald Trump, US UK Ties
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now