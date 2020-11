This synthetic antibody therapy was notably used to treat President Donald Trump

The United States on Saturday granted emergency approval for a synthetic antibody therapy against Covid-19 that was notably used to treat President Donald Trump.

"Authorizing these monoclonal antibody therapies may help outpatients avoid hospitalization and alleviate the burden on our health care system," said Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

