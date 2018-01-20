US Government Shutdown Live Updates: Donald Trump Slams Senate Democrats

Washington: The US government officially shutdown today for the first time in five years after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government running, marking a chaotic end to Donald Trump's first year as president. The shutdown began at 12:01 am (local time) after a few Republicans joined Democrats in blocking the crucial measure would have provided short-term funding for the Pentagon and other federal agencies. Trump blamed the Democrats for the shutdown which comes exactly a year after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. "Dems want a shutdown in order to help diminish the great success of the tax cuts, and what they are doing for our booming economy," he said. Despite last minute bipartisan meetings, the bill to fund the government until February 16 did not receive the required 60 votes. The Senate voted 50-48 to block the stopgap funding measure. The short-term spending bill was passed by the House on Thursday. This is part of the Democrats strategy to force President Trump and the Republicans to negotiate with them on illegal immigrants who are facing deportation.
The effect of the shutdown would be felt most from Monday when the federal government employees would not be able to join for their work and be forced to stay at home without pay. It is estimated that more than 800,000 federal employees would be furloughed. Only the essential services would be open.
Here are the LIVE updates of US government shutdown:
Donald Trump's Dealmaker Image Tarnished By US Government Shutdown
For President Donald Trump, this weekend was supposed to be a celebration. On the first anniversary of his presidency on Saturday, with the stock market roaring and his poll ratings finally rising, he had planned to rest at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, feted by friends and admirers.
GOP Fighting For Americans: Ronna McDaniel
Ronna McDaniel, Chair of the Republican National Committee, said: "Senate Democrats shutdown the govt over petty political games & blind opposition to GOP efforts to pay our troops & fund health care for 9 million children. GOP is fighting for Americans, Democrats are only fighting for Chuck & Nancy #SchumerShutdown"
Democrat and lawmaker Ted Lieu attacks Donald Trump on shutdown.
The government should stay open and working for the American people. The last thing we need is a #TrumpShutdown. #DoYourJobpic.twitter.com/ZEvvnk1o5b- Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 20, 2018
Trying To Make Shutdown Less Impactful Than It Was In 2013: Office of Management of Budget
Earlier, the Office of Management of Budget said it was preparing for "what we're calling the Schumer Shutdown". The Director of Office of Management of Budget Mick Mulvaney told reporters that efforts were being made to have the government shutdown less impactful than it was in 2013. "We're going to manage the shutdown differently. We are not going to weaponize it. We're not going to try and hurt people, especially people having to work for this federal government. But we still need Congress to appropriate the funds," he said.
#TrumpShutdown Becomes Top Trend On Twitter
"#TrumpShutdown" has become top twitter trend worldwide after the US government officially
shutdown today for the first time in five years after the Senate rejected a short-term spending bill to keep the federal government running.
Senator Chuck Schumer had tweeted: "This will be called the #TrumpShutdown. There is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump."
Republicans Abandoned Responsibility: Kirsten Gillibrand
Attacking Republicans, US Senator from New York Kirsten Gillibrand said, "Republicans control the White House, the Senate, and the House of Representatives. No matter how they spin this shutdown, we know what happened: They abandoned their responsibility."
She added, "Instead of protecting Dreamers, renewing health insurance for millions of children, and tackling the real problems hurting our families, the president and his enablers in Congress have manufactured a government shutdown."
US Senator from Missourie Claire McCaskill has said that never before in the history of this nation has the government been shut down with one party in control of both Congress and the Presidency. Never.
Berkeley professor and former US Secretary of Labor Robert Reich said, "If a shutdown meant billionaires and corporations wouldn't get their tax cuts, Trump and Republicans would be in overdrive. But when it comes to protecting immigrant children and providing 9 million kids with health care, they are less interested."
White House Releases Statement on Shutdown.
Official White House statement on #SchumerShutdownpic.twitter.com/2PiPz2rJ3J- Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018
American People Will Suffer: Cory Booker
Cory Booker, US Senator from New Jersey, said, "The Republicans control the White House, Senate & House. With that power comes a basic responsibility to keep the government open. Tonight they failed, and now the American people will suffer."
Democrat Leader Nancy Pelosi said, "I hope that we can now conduct bipartisan negotiations where we find our common ground to honor our responsibility to meet the needs of the American people."
Brian Schatz, US Senator from Hawaii, said that Senator Nelson asked for unanimous consent to prevent a shutdown by buying us another 24 hours. It was objected to by Leader Mconnell. He also added, "Claire McCaskill asked for unanimous consent to move to a bill to make sure that our troops get paid no matter what. It was objected to as well."
Speaker Paul Ryan said that "all of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown".
Senate Democrats have let down our troops, our children, and all Americans. All of this is just unnecessary. It is reckless. Senate Democrats have brought us to a shutdown. https://t.co/RlGYYue4Hhpic.twitter.com/MVJiTZFvDt- Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 20, 2018
Hundreds of thousands of US government defence workers, park rangers and business regulators are temporarily out of work as Congress failed to pass a budget before the midnight Friday deadline. But the government shutdown due to lack of funding -- which would be the second in five years -- does not mean every office closes its doors.
In a tweet, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, "The facts before us are simple. Right now, the Democratic leader has no compromise immigration bill on the table. No bill exists. Why do Americans need to suffer from a government shutdown when he doesn't even have an immigration bill?"
American Centre And American Library In India Closes
The US Embassy In India in a tweet said that the American Center and the American Center Library are closed and will remain closed until further notice.
White House further said that the shutdown is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. "When Dems pay our armed forces & first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform. During the politically manufactured #SchumerShutdown, @POTUS will fight for & protect the American people," it said.
In a tweet, White House said that Senate Democrats put politics above national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans. We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands.
US President Donald Trump's administration accused the opposition Democrats of holding American citizens hostage Saturday after lawmakers failed to agree a stop-gap spending deal before a midnight deadline. "We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.
