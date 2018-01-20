US Government Shutdown Live Updates: Donald Trump Slams Senate Democrats

Trying To Make Shutdown Less Impactful Than It Was In 2013: Office of Management of Budget





Earlier, the Office of Management of Budget said it was preparing for "what we're calling the Schumer Shutdown". The Director of Office of Management of Budget Mick Mulvaney told reporters that efforts were being made to have the government shutdown less impactful than it was in 2013. "We're going to manage the shutdown differently. We are not going to weaponize it. We're not going to try and hurt people, especially people having to work for this federal government. But we still need Congress to appropriate the funds," he said.