US Withdraws From Nuclear Missile Treaty, Says Russia 'Responsible'

On Friday US was scheduled to exit the deal after a months-long withdrawal process. (Representational)

The United States on Friday formally abandoned the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty with Russia, a statement from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, accusing Moscow of deliberately violating the Cold War-era arms pact.

"The US withdrawal... of the treaty takes effect today," Pompeo said on a visit to Bangkok for a regional summit.

"Russia is solely responsible for the treaty's demise."

