US Failed To Build Coalition In Gulf, Says Iran Foreign Minister

"The US is standing alone in the world. It cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf)," he told a news conference.

World | | Updated: August 05, 2019 14:01 IST
United States was isolated in the world: Iranian Foreign Minister


Dubai: 

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said this morning that the United States was isolated in the world and was unable to create a coalition with its allies in the Gulf.

"The US is standing alone in the world. It cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf)," he told a news conference. 

The United States wanted to deprive Iran of its rights, he said.



