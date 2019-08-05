US Failed To Build Coalition In Gulf, Says Iran Foreign Minister

United States was isolated in the world: Iranian Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said this morning that the United States was isolated in the world and was unable to create a coalition with its allies in the Gulf.

"The US is standing alone in the world. It cannot create a coalition (in the Gulf)," he told a news conference.

The United States wanted to deprive Iran of its rights, he said.

