US Expresses 'Concerns' To Israel Over Civilian Casualties

The United States has told Israel of its concerns about civilian casualties, the White House said Wednesday, after President Joe Biden warned Israel it could lose support over "indiscriminate bombing" of Gaza.

"We have had concerns, and we've expressed those concerns about the prosecution of this military campaign, even while acknowledging that it's Hamas that started this," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

