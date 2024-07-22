'I Have Full Confidence...': Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris For Presidential Polls

US Presidential elections will be held in November this year (File)

Former speaker of the US House of Representatives and leading Democratic Party figure Nancy Pelosi announced on Monday that she was backing Kamala Harris to replace President Joe Biden in the November election.

"With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," Pelosi said in a message on X.

