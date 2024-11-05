How Democratic Party Went From Supporting Slavery To Backing Kamala Harris

The Democratic Party, once a defender of slavery, has transformed into a force for diversity and progressive politics in the United States. Now, with Kamala Harris, the first Black and Asian American woman running for President in the US Elections, the shift is clear. Despite this new direction, the party remains tied to its complex past, which included supporting policies that contradicted the ideals of freedom and equality it advocates today.

Founded by Thomas Jefferson, the Democratic Party (Democratic-Republican Party) is the oldest political party in the US. Initially rooted in agrarian ideals and a defence of states' rights, it attracted support from rural Americans, particularly in the South.

By the early 1800s, the party became a champion for ordinary citizens, yet also found itself at odds over slavery, leading to divisions that later gave rise to the Republican Party.

As the nation expanded, so did the debate over slavery. The Democratic Party, by its 1852 convention in Baltimore, officially pledged to maintain the institution, refusing compromise. This stance alienated many, who left to join the fledgling Republican Party, founded on principles of abolition and individual freedom. This split foreshadowed a century of political rivalry, where the Republicans and Democrats would shape American politics by representing contrasting visions of governance.

The Democratic Party redefined itself in the early 20th century under President Woodrow Wilson, who advocated progressive reforms including labour rights and women's suffrage. The Great Depression further reshaped American politics. Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal, a series of government programmes designed to revitalise the economy, won over a broad coalition, including African Americans, labour unions, and immigrant groups. This shift helped the Democrats solidify support among working-class Americans and minorities.

By the 1950s and 1960s, the Democratic Party underwent another transformation. With leaders like President John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson advocating for civil rights, the party gained significant African-American support. In contrast, Southern conservatives began aligning more with Republicans, who appealed to their values of limited government and opposition to civil rights legislation.

Today, the Democratic Party promotes social equality, advocating for voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and reproductive choice. It supports immigration reforms that create pathways to citizenship and family reunification. The party's stance on gun control, shaped by tragedies and increasing public concern, has led to legislation like the Gun Control Act of 1968 and the Brady Bill.