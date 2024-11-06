"Just Stop Talking": Donald Trump Snaps At Reporter Over Abortion Question

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump cast his ballot on Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida, but snapped at reporters when asked about his stance on the state's contentious abortion measure.

When pressed twice on how he voted, Trump lost his cool, telling a reporter to “just stop talking about that.”

The ballot measure in question, if passed, would block Florida lawmakers from implementing any law that penalises, prohibits, delays, or restricts abortion access until the point of foetal viability – typically considered after 21 weeks. Trump sidestepped the question, pointing instead to his role in “bringing it back to the states,” referencing his Supreme Court appointments that helped overturn the Roe v. Wade decision in 2022.

However, Trump's stance on abortion has wavered. After signalling initial support for the measure, he recently indicated he would vote against it. In August, Trump criticised Florida's six-week abortion ban on Fox News, calling it “a mistake” and saying that “six weeks, you need more time.” Still, he tempered his remarks, accusing Democrats of “radical” views on late-term abortions, a claim he has frequently repeated.

Florida's ballot measure joins a series of similar initiatives across eight states, where voters are deciding on constitutional protections for abortion rights. If certain amendments pass in states like Arizona, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota, it could potentially reverse existing bans or restrictions, impacting access for over 7 million women of childbearing age across those regions.

Following projections from the Associated Press, NDTV reports that Donald Trump currently holds a lead with 267 electoral votes, just three shy of the 270 required to win. Kamala Harris trails with 214 electoral votes. Trump has garnered approximately 68 million votes, translating to 51.2 per cent of the popular vote, while Harris has secured nearly 63 million votes, or 47.4 per cent. Although Trump's lead appears decisive, the AP has yet to call the race.