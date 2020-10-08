US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Kamala Harris Takes On Mike Pence In One-Off Debate

Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate 2020.

In a one-off debate, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris will go head to head on Wednesday (local time). Kamala Harris, the first Indian-origin American on the US election ballot, is widely expected to come out on top and stretch her running mate Joe Biden's lead over US president Donald Trump. The two leaders are likely to field questions surrounding immigration, including the new changes to the H-1B visa programme for foreign workers, foreign policy, among other things. This debate comes after last week's chaotic presidential debate in which Joe Biden told Donald Trump to "shut up" and called him a "clown". Joe Biden presently enjoys a 14-point lead, his highest since entering the race, over the US President.

Here are the LIVE Updates on US Vice Presidential Debate:

Oct 08, 2020 06:29 (IST) US Elections 2020: Debate Will Begin At 6.30 AM IST



The debate will begin at 6.30 am IST.

