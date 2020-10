US Vice President Mike Pence faced Kamala Harris in the US vice presidential debate.

US Vice President Mike Pence said he and US President Donald Trump are "always going to put American jobs and American workers first."

With Mike Pence first in line for the presidency should Trump be unable to perform his duties, and Kamala Harris essentially auditioning to be the Democratic Party's future leader under President Joe Biden, their pandemic showdown took on fresh urgency 27 days before the election.