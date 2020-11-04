Trump Faces 'Embarrassing Defeat' If He Fights Vote In Court: Joe Biden Team

Donald Trump has called the vote a "fraud on the American people"

President Donald Trump will suffer a harsh loss if he follows through on threats to challenge election vote counts in the US Supreme Court, a lawyer for Democrat Joe Biden's campaign warned Wednesday.

Trump "will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president ever suffered before the highest court in the land" if he asks it to invalidate ballots counted after Election Day, said former White House counsel Bob Bauer.

