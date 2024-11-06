Who Is Usha Vance, 1st Indian-Origin Woman Set To Become Second Lady Of US

At the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida, it was midnight when Donald Trump and his entourage appeared on stage to a resounding applause from a crowd eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their President-elect. Moments into his victory speech on Tuesday, Trump lauded his running mate JD Vance and his Indian-American wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance.

Trump defeated Democratic rival Kamala Harris by a margin of 53 electoral votes. “I want to be the first to congratulate - now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance,” Trump said, drawing loud cheers from the audience.



Who is Usha Vance?