"If There's One Person On Earth...": Gautam Adani Congratulates Trump

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani in a post on X congratulated Donald Trump for winning the race to the White House for a second time, calling the new US President an "embodiment of unbreakable tenacity".

Mr Trump won a sweeping victory in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris in a stunning political comeback. World leaders swiftly pledged to work with Mr Trump, led by Israel and Ukraine where the course of wars could depend on the new US President's isolationist "America First" foreign policy.

In his congratulatory post, Mr Adani said, "If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump."

"Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's founding principles. Congratulations to the 47th POTUS-elect Donald Trump," Mr Adani said, referring to the President of the United States, or POTUS.

If there is one person on Earth who stands as the embodiment of unbreakable tenacity, unshakeable grit, relentless determination and the courage to stay true to his beliefs, it is Donald Trump. Fascinating to see America's democracy empower its people and uphold the nation's... pic.twitter.com/oCztiexw4b — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 6, 2024

The post is accompanied by a photo of Mr Trump with blood-stained ears following a failed assassination attempt by a sniper during a campaign stop. The photo which showed Mr Trump raising his fist in the air in a 'stay-strong' gesture as two Secret Service personnel tried to drag him away to safety had become one of the defining photos of the US election.

Mr Trump is the first president in more than a century to win a non-consecutive second term.

The campaign pointed to a nail-bitingly close contest, but the results came surprisingly fast, delivering a crushing victory that included wins in the swing states of Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Gloom descended on Kamala Harris' campaign after she cut short a planned watch party and cancelled a speech.

What Trump 2.0 Holds For India

Earlier today, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who heads the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, told NDTV Mr Trump is a familiar politician who India has engaged with before, and so the Trump 2.0 administration should not have any surprises for India.

In a short conversation with NDTV, the diplomat-turned-politician from Kerala explained briefly the areas that India already understands about Mr Trump's style of working, and how India can keep those in mind while engaging with him again.

"We know him very well. He has already been president for four years. I don't think there will be any surprise as to what kind of politics he will do. He's a transactional politician, 'what can you do for me, and what can I do for you' type of leader," Mr Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, told NDTV.

With inputs from AFP

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)