US Doctor Found Guilty Of Poisoning Patients By Injecting Dangerous Drugs In IV Bags

Ortiz was reportedly wearing a mask and showed no emotion.

A Dallas anesthesiologist, Dr Raynaldo Ortiz, has been found guilty of injecting dangerous drugs into IV bags used during surgeries at Baylor Scott and White Surgicare. Prosecutors believe this was done in retaliation for a misconduct investigation.

Media reports say a jury convicted Ortiz on all 10 counts against him, including charges related to the death of Dr Melanie Kaspar, a fellow physician. Dr Kaspar died after using a contaminated IV bag at home.

Investigators believe Ortiz tampered with the IV bags by adding medications like nerve blockers and bronchodilators. These foreign substances caused cardiac emergencies in several patients, and tragically, Dr Kaspar's death.

Surveillance footage reportedly captured Ortiz tampering with an IV bag shortly before a patient suffered a heart attack. An autopsy confirmed Dr Kaspar's death was caused by bupivacaine poisoning, a numbing agent typically used during surgery but rarely abused.

Surveillance video introduced into evidence at Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz's trial shows him retrieving IV bags from the warming bin and replacing them shortly thereafter, not long before the bags were carried into operating rooms where patients experienced complications. [No audio.] pic.twitter.com/wScGP7SVsE — US Attorney N. Texas (@NDTXnews) April 12, 2024

A Texas doctor who was dubbed a "medical terrorist," was found guilty of injecting heart-stopping poison into IVs at his former medical clinic in North Dallas.

FOX 4 in Dallas reported that a 12-person jury found Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz guilty on all 10 counts after nearly seven hours of deliberation.

When the verdict was read, Ortiz was reportedly wearing a mask and showed no emotion.

As a result of Ortiz's action, several patients suffered cardiac emergencies and Dr. Melanie Kaspar died after using one of the IV bags, prosecutors said.

"There's no closure. My best friend is gone," John Kaspar, Dr. Melanie Kaspar's widower reportedly said shortly after the verdict. "I don't think he ever looked me in the eye... It's almost like you have so many emotions you can't sift them out. You get flooded."

Fox News reported that the witnesses called to the stand during the trial included the anesthesiologist who discovered the bags were tainted, John Kaspar, and a teen who suffered cardiac arrest during nose surgery.

It all started two days after Ortiz was notified of a disciplinary inquiry against him over his handling of a medical emergency. Ortiz told other doctors that the centre was trying to 'crucify' him.

Fox News reported that 13 patients between May and August 2022 experienced similar cardiac emergencies, though prosecutors only charged the doctor with causing bodily injury to four of the patients in August.

Ortiz was convicted of four counts of tampering with a consumer who experienced similar cardiac emergencies, though prosecutors only charged the doctor with causing bodily injury to four of the patients in August.

Ortiz is expected to be sentenced in two to three months. He faces up to life in prison, the media outlet reported.