4th Batch Of 12 Illegal Indian Immigrants Deported By US Lands In Delhi

A fourth batch of illegal immigrants from India deported by the US landed in Delhi today, officials said.

They flew back to India via Panama, officials said. Of the 12, four went home to Punjab's Amritsar, officials said.

Nearly 300 immigrants deported under US President Donald Trump's policies are being held in a Panama hotel as the authorities work to return them to their home countries.

With 40 per cent refusing voluntary repatriation, UN agencies are seeking alternative destinations. The situation has raised concerns over their confinement, as Panama acts as a transit hub while the US covers the costs.

President Trump has defended the mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals, saying his administration is "draining the swamp by sending home fraudsters, cheaters, globalists and deep state bureaucrats."

He has made mass deportation of undocumented migrants a key policy.

As of 2022, unauthorised immigrants represented 3.3 per cent of the total US population, and 23 per cent of the foreign-born population, according to Pew Research Centre.

The first group of Indians deported by the US earlier arrived in Panama after President Jose Raul Mulino agreed his country would become a "bridge" country for deportees.