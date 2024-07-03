US Court Postpones Trump's Hush Money Sentencing To September 18

A judge postponed on Tuesday Donald Trump's sentencing following his conviction for covering up hush money payments until September 18 to allow time for a Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity to be considered.

"The matter is adjourned to September 18, 2024, at 10 am for the imposition of sentence, if such is still necessary," judge Juan Merchan said in a court filing.

