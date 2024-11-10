US Couple Kills Each Other In Violent Fight As Son Plays Video Game In Another Room

In a tragic incident last week, a married couple in Washington State fatally wounded each other during a violent confrontation in their home while their 11-year-old son played video games in another room, the New York Post reported.

According to officials, the boy, wearing earbuds, was unaware of the argument unfolding on Halloween night as his parents fought in the home. He only realized what had happened when he later found their bodies.

The incident occurred on October 31 in Longview, Washington, about 50 miles north of Portland, Oregon. Investigators have been unable to determine which of the two was the primary aggressor, the media outlet reported.

The victims, identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz, 38, and Cecilia Robles Ochoa, 39, both suffered fatal injuries. Police reported that Alvarado Saenz died from multiple stab wounds to the chest, while Robles Ochoa had both stab and gunshot wounds, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

After discovering his parents in the kitchen, the boy called 911. Emergency responders arrived but were unable to revive the couple. Authorities confirmed that the boy was the only other person present in the home at the time.

Detectives have since uncovered that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa had ongoing relationship issues and were planning to separate, according to statements from the sheriff's office.

A knife and a gun were recovered at the scene. The firearm was later confirmed to have been stolen from Alvarado Saenz's employer and had not been reported missing until after the incident.