US Couple Charged After Shooting Teen Girl's Father In Dispute Over Her Being "Too Young" To Date

A Texas couple has been arrested for allegedly shooting the father of their teenage son's girlfriend following a dispute over the daughter's age, the People reported.

Luther Madison II, 39, is accused of shooting his son's girlfriend's father with a gun allegedly handed to him by his wife, Angelica Madison, 39, during a dispute in Hockley on March 18.

According to Harris County Constable Mark Herman, the altercation began when the parents met to discuss keeping their children apart, as the victim's family believed their daughter was "too young to be dating."

The meeting took place at the Madisons' home in Hockley, located just under an hour from Houston. At some point, the discussion escalated into a verbal and physical confrontation in the street, Daily Mail reported.

During the altercation, Angelica reportedly took a gun from her pocket and gave it to Luther, who then allegedly shot the victim in the chest. He is also accused of pointing the weapon at the victim's wife and threatening her.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was airlifted to the hospital, but his current condition remains unknown.

Both Luther and Angelica Madison were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

Luther faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with his bond set at $100,000. Angelica has been charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a bond of $25,000.

The couple has since bonded out of jail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 20. It is unclear whether they have entered a plea.