US Coronavirus Death Count Crosses 40,000-Mark: Report

More than 1,60,000 people have died from the new coronavirus around the world, according to a report.

US Coronavirus Death Count Crosses 40,000-Mark: Report

Almost half of the countrywide fatalities were reported from New York. (Representational)

Washington, United States:

The number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the United States topped 40,000 on Sunday, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University.

It showed fatalities countrywide had reached 40,585, with almost half of them in New York, whose governor Andrew Cuomo said the outbreak there is now "on the descent."

The US death count exceeds that of Italy, which has the second-highest number of deaths at 23,660, according to Johns Hopkins.

The tracker shows a total US caseload of 742,442 -- nearly four times that of Spain, which has almost 196,000 cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Comments
US CoronavirusUSUS coronavirus deaths
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com