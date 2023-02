Beijing on Monday slammed what it called "false" claims by the United States that China is considering arming Russia in its war against Ukraine.

"We do not accept the United States' finger-pointing on China-Russia relations, let alone coercion and pressure," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing, accusing Washington of "spreading false information".

