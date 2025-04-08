Advertisement

US-China Trade War: Trump's Tariff Tsunami Sparks Meme Blizzard

Beijing has refused to back down, and the situation is heading towards an all-out trade war.

The US-China trade war has inspired a wave of memes mocking Trump's tariff policies.

The US-China trade war continues to escalate, with both countries imposing tariffs on each other's goods. In response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, China announced a 34% levy on Washington, prompting Trump to threaten an additional 50% tariff, which would bring the total to 104% if imposed. Beijing has refused to back down, and the situation is heading towards an all-out trade war. The trade war has negatively affected both countries, with higher costs for manufacturers, increased prices for consumers, and financial difficulties for farmers. 

On social media, the US-China trade war has taken a humorous turn, with Chinese memes poking fun at Trump's tariffs while highlighting their own industrial prowess and economic growth. The trade war has sparked patriotic sentiment in China, with calls to "buy China" before expected price increases on American goods due to retaliatory tariffs. 

Meanwhile, angry investors have also taken to social media to mock Donald Trump's trade policies, which have wiped trillions off global stock markets. 

Here are some of them:

Notably, the trade war began in 2018, with Trump imposing tariffs on China to address intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices. China retaliated with its tariffs, and the situation has escalated ever since. The US has imposed around $350 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, while China has imposed approximately $100 billion on US exports.

