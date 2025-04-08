US-China Trade War: Trump's Tariff Tsunami Sparks Meme Blizzard

The US-China trade war continues to escalate, with both countries imposing tariffs on each other's goods. In response to US President Donald Trump's tariffs, China announced a 34% levy on Washington, prompting Trump to threaten an additional 50% tariff, which would bring the total to 104% if imposed. Beijing has refused to back down, and the situation is heading towards an all-out trade war. The trade war has negatively affected both countries, with higher costs for manufacturers, increased prices for consumers, and financial difficulties for farmers.

On social media, the US-China trade war has taken a humorous turn, with Chinese memes poking fun at Trump's tariffs while highlighting their own industrial prowess and economic growth. The trade war has sparked patriotic sentiment in China, with calls to "buy China" before expected price increases on American goods due to retaliatory tariffs.

Meanwhile, angry investors have also taken to social media to mock Donald Trump's trade policies, which have wiped trillions off global stock markets.

Here are some of them:

Chinese memes on American re-industrialization rolling in. lol the music. 😂 pic.twitter.com/GZE2jHDgWZ — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) April 7, 2025

Americans who think Trump will bring back good jobs by trying to force back manufacturing to the US with crazy tariffs are idiots. At the very least it will force these companies to pay American workers slave wages in order to compete. Add to that lack of living wage laws in US! pic.twitter.com/D8iyURqKep — CoolToneGuitars (@cool_guitars) April 3, 2025

mr president, have you seen this gif? we won't win this trade war, china can handle the pain, we cant



💀💀💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/CmhsRZELmh — AP (@AP8809dfs) April 7, 2025

China / US Tariff situation summed up for everyone confused pic.twitter.com/fR5DkZyRne — Zelle l Matrica Labs (@ZachZelle) April 7, 2025

Many Americans are cheering Trump's tariffs war on China, believing that would hurt China and the Chinese deeply.

Yes, we will be hurt, like a cut in finger tip. But you Americans, will be gutted, for sure.

You don't know China's manufacturing capacity and can't even imagine it. pic.twitter.com/Qmwn4XyyWo — Rebecca😷🎈🧄🕊️🍉 (@Bilibalabiong) April 4, 2025

USA and China applying reciprocal tariffs on one another.



Europe is crying in the corner. pic.twitter.com/KtRm04bq7q — Bitcoin Gladiator (@LivingInGratit2) April 4, 2025

China & USA in a trade war flexing tariffs like it's a gym bro standoff, meanwhile global investors are out here like crying cat meme holding bags of stonks yelling 'WHY CAN'T YOU TWO JUST KISS AND MAKE UP ALREADY' #TradeWar #stockmarketcrash #marketcrash #TariffImpact #memes pic.twitter.com/CWfwpfHSNB — Surajit Roy (@iSurajitRoy) April 7, 2025

Notably, the trade war began in 2018, with Trump imposing tariffs on China to address intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices. China retaliated with its tariffs, and the situation has escalated ever since. The US has imposed around $350 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports, while China has imposed approximately $100 billion on US exports.