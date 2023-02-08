China Reacts After Joe Biden Slams Beijing Over Suspected Spy Balloon

Joe Biden earlier today he would not hesitate to defend US interests

China said Wednesday it would "firmly defend" its interests and urged the United States to work on repairing relations, after President Joe Biden took aim at Beijing during his annual State of the Union address to Congress.

"We will firmly defend China's sovereignty, security, and development interests," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing, urging the United States to "work with China to push Sino-US relations back to the track of healthy and stable development".

