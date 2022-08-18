US Child Dies Of Naegleria Fowleri Infection: 5 Points On 'Brain-Eating Amoeba'

According to CDC, Naegleria fowleri is an amoeba that lives in soil and warm fresh water, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs and causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

It is called "brain-eating amoeba" because it can cause a brain infection when water containing the amoeba goes up the nose, usually during swimming. The infection is almost always fatal.

People do not become infected from drinking contaminated water or swimming in a pool that is properly chlorinated, according to the CDC.

The CDC further said that only three people get infected from it every year in the United States.