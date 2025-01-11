US Capitol Rioter Arrested In Canada Four Years After Attack

A January 6 rioter who fled the United States after being sentenced for his role in the 2021 Capitol assault was arrested on the four-year anniversary in western Canada, authorities told AFP Friday.

The 32-year-old man, Antony Vo of Indiana, had been sentenced to nine months behind bars and ordered to report to a US federal prison on June 14, 2024, but instead fled north.

He later told reporters he escaped to Canada in hopes of being pardoned when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

"We can confirm that Mr Vo, a fugitive from US justice, was arrested without incident in Whistler, British Columbia on January 6," the Canada Border Services Agency said in a written statement to AFP.

The agency added that it had no record of Vo's entry into Canada through an official border crossing and had "a legal obligation to return all foreign nationals who are not allowed in Canadian territory."

A hearing in Canada regarding Vo's request to remain in the country is scheduled for January 15, his lawyer told media.

Vo was convicted at a jury trial in Washington of four counts of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct related to his actions.

More than 1,500 people have been charged in connection with the January 6, 2021 assault on Congress, which sought to disrupt certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump, who falsely claims he won the 2020 election, has called the rioters "patriots" and "political prisoners" and has said he is inclined to pardon many of them after he takes office again on January 20.

Vo previously told AFP he hopes to stay in Canada "until the situation is safe for me to return" to the United States.

"When Donald Trump takes office, I hope he pardons me and the rest of the January 6 protestors."

