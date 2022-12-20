US Capitol Riot Case: Trump Says Charges "Fake", Bid To Block His 2024 Run

Former US President Donald Trump has said that "fake charges" were made against him by the US House panel in January 6 Capitol riot case.

US Capitol Riot Case: Trump Says Charges 'Fake', Bid To Block His 2024 Run

Donald Trump said that the House panel wants him to prevent him from running for the White House in 2024.

Washington:

Donald Trump accused House lawmakers on Monday of recommending "fake charges" against him as part of an attempt to prevent him from running for the White House again.

"The Fake charges made by the highly partisan Unselect Committee of January 6th have already been submitted, prosecuted, and tried in the form of Impeachment Hoax #2," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. "I WON convincingly."

"This whole business of prosecuting me is just like impeachment was -- a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Messi's Joy Is Mbappe's Agony As Argentina Edge France To Win 3rd World Cup
.