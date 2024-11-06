US Capitol Police Arrest Man Smelling Of Fuel, Carrying Flare Gun

A man, carrying a torch lighter and a flare gun, has been arrested while he attempted to enter the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) on Tuesday, US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger confirmed. The man, identified as a white male by police, reportedly entered the CVC, briefly surveying the area before being instructed by officers to pass his coat and backpack through security.

The US Capitol Police also confirmed the arrest through its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealing that officers detained a man during the screening process at the CVC. The post read, "Our officers just arrested a man who was stopped during our screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). The man smelled like fuel, had a torch & a flare gun. The CVC is closed for tours for the day, while we investigate. We will provide more information when we can."

In a subsequent post, the U.S. Capitol Police said, “Our investigators tracked the suspect's previous movements and located his vehicle at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE, which was just cleared.”

A WUSA report quoted Thomas Manger as saying, “He stood there for a few seconds and then put his stuff on the conveyor belt. As soon as his coat and backpack went through the screening area, US Capitol Police officers saw something that appeared to be a firearm as well as two bottles. As they were standing there, one of the officers noticed a faint odour of gasoline. When they pulled the backpack off the conveyor belt they noticed a much stronger odour of gasoline. At that point, the suspect was detained. He was placed under arrest.”





The manager noted that while the man's clothing emitted a gasoline odour, there was no indication that he soaked himself in the substance. The authorities are still investigating the person's origin and the purpose of his visit to the Capitol.

In light of the heightened security measures across the US because of the presidential elections, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has issued a warning regarding the increased likelihood of attacks and threats targeting key institutions. This includes the US Capitol, which has been a focal point of concern due to its symbolic importance and recent history of unrest.