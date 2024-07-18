US Business Tycoon J Michael Cline Dies After Falling From Hotel's 20th Floor

James Michael Cline was 64-years-old.

James Michael Cline, the finance executive who launched the Fandango movie ticketing business in 2000, died by suicide at the age of 64 in Manhattan on Tuesday morning after jumping from the Kimberly Hotel's 20th floor, as per a report in Variety.

According to a statement by the New York Police Department, the officials reached the hotel at 10:19 am and found "an unconscious and unresponsive male with injuries indicative of a fall from an elevated position. The investigation remains ongoing."

According to TMZ, he left a suicide note in his room.

After leaving Fandango, which is now owned by NBC Universal and Warner Bros, in 2011, Mr Cline founded Accumen, Insureon, and Accolade through his Accretive company, which had also made an investment in Fandango. He also ran a number of tech companies and venture capital businesses, including the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates.

He was the executive chairman of Juxtapose, a company incubator that has helped establish firms such as Orchard, Tend, Earned, Great Jones, and Nectar. He was also an advocate of animal protection and served as the chairman of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Mr Cline obtained his MBA from Harvard Business School after graduating from Cornell University.

He is survived by his wife Pamela B Cline and their six children. According to the outlet, they over $20 million for their 5-bedroom lakefront Palm Beach house in late 2020.