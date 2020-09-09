US-Brokered Israel-UAE Accord To Be Signed On September 15 At White House

Establishing ties between Israel, US allies in Middle East is a key to Trump's strategy to contain Iran

Israel and the United Arab Emirates will sign a US-brokered agreement normalizing their relations at the White House on September 15, a US official said Tuesday.

It is Israel's first such agreement with a Gulf nation and only its third with an Arab state, after Egypt and Jordan.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between the Jewish state and US allies in the Middle East, including the Gulf monarchies, is a key part of US President Donald Trump's strategy in the region to contain Iran.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)