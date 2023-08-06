US Babysitter Chokes, Nearly Kills 1-Year-Old In Her Care

23-year-old Abby Elizabeth Chosewood

In a shocking incident, a babysitter from Georgia, United States, has been arrested by the police for choking and nearly killing a one-year-old child, as per a report in Fox News. The 23-year-old resident of Gainesville, Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony cruelty to children.

According to the outlet, the woman allegedly abused a child that was in her care earlier this year. As per a Gainesville Police Department press release posted on Facebook, she caused the child "bodily harm" by suffocating or strangling. "Police have charged a Gainesville babysitter with felony assault after child hurt, nearly killed. Abby Elizabeth Chosewood, 23 of Gainesville, Georgia has been charged with felony cruelty to children and felony aggravated assault," the department said on the social media platform.

"In February 2023, Chosewood allegedly suffocated and/or strangled a one-year-old child causing bodily harm. Chosewood is being held in the Hall County Jail," the press release added.

As per a report in WSB-TV, a police officer said there were no nanny cameras to record the alleged event, meaning that the authorities needed several months to gather evidence against her. Further, she was freed on bail on July 31 after being held in the Hall County Jail.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook of the Gainesville Police told WSB-TV, "It is unthinkable and there is nothing for us to go on exactly why this did happen. This is something that we may never know - as when the child obviously is too young to tell us the truth. But obviously, Chosewood knows exactly what happened and hopefully, it'll come out in court."

In 2021, she pleaded guilty to three offences including fraud involving an identity and a financial transaction. She also got a two-year probation for the same.