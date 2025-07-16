Advertisement

US Aviation Body Not Considering Contracts With Musk's SpaceX Starlink

"The FAA is not aware of any effort by SpaceX to assume the (telecommunications) contracts," said an FAA official.

Read Time: 1 min
US Aviation Body Not Considering Contracts With Musk's SpaceX Starlink
FAA contracts are currently held with L3Harris and Verizon Communications. (Representational)
  FAA contracts are currently held with L3Harris and Verizon Communications
  • FAA contracts are currently held with L3Harris and Verizon Communications
  • FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford confirmed no efforts by SpaceX to take over these contracts
The Federal Aviation Administration told lawmakers it is not considering replacing its current telecommunication contracts it holds with L3Harris or Verizon Communications with Elon Musk's SpaceX's Starlink satellite unit.

"The FAA is not aware of any effort by SpaceX to assume the (telecommunications) contracts. Nor has FAA considered replacing the awardees of those contracts with SpaceX," said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford in a letter to lawmakers dated Tuesday reviewed by Reuters. "FAA would not use Starlink (or any satellite service) as the sole communications technology for safety-critical air traffic services."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Elon Musk, Starlink
