US Army Says 3 Of 4 US Soldiers Missing In Lithuania Found Dead

Three of four United States soldiers missing in Lithuania since last week were found dead on Monday, the US army said after rescuers recovered the soldiers' armoured vehicle from a swamp.

"Three US Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division were found deceased in Lithuania today, March 31," US Army Europe and Africa's public affairs office said in a statement, adding that "search and recovery operations continue for the remaining fourth soldier".

