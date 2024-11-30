US Approves $320 Billion F-16 Fighter Planes, Radar Systems To Taiwan

The United States on Friday said it had approved the possible sale of spare parts for F-16 fighter planes and radar systems to Taiwan, in a deal valued at $320 million.

The proposed sale consists of equipment in existing US military stocks, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

"This proposed sale serves US national, economic and security interests by supporting the recipient's continuing efforts to modernize its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability," the DSCA said.

"The proposed sale will improve the recipient's ability to meet current and future threats by maintaining the operational readiness of the recipient's fleet of F-16 aircraft."

China insists self-ruled Taiwan is part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island and its claim to be a sovereign nation.

The United States, while not recognising Taiwan diplomatically, is a major international backer.

The proposed sale includes "spare parts and support for F-16 aircraft" and "Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar spare parts and support," DSCA said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States requested the purchase and deliveries were estimated to begin next year, it added.

The deal was approved by the State Department, with the DSCA providing the required notification to Congress on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)