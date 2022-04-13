US Announces New $800 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine, including weapons, ammunition, armored personnel carriers and helicopters.

"This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine," Biden said in a statement.

