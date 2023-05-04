US Announces New $300 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine

The US on Wednesday announced a new $300 million military aid package for Ukraine.

The United States on Wednesday announced a new $300 million military aid package for Ukraine that features a slew of ammunition ahead of a planned offensive against invading Russian forces.

The package "includes additional ammunition for US-provided HIMARS (rocket launchers), additional howitzers, artillery and mortar rounds, and anti-armor capabilities that Ukraine is using to push back against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression," the Defense Department said in a statement.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre cited "extensive work by the US government over the past few months to fulfill Ukraine's request ahead of its planned counter-offensive."

The United States has provided more than $35.7 billion in security assistance for Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in late February 2022.

